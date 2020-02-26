Of 34 artfully attired teams, the Nimrod Butter Falcons won the Birkie Giant Ski Race Thursday evening on Hayward's snow-covered Main Street.
In the Giant Ski, each team of six people races head to head against another team and the clock for 50 yards on a pair of 25-foot long "Giant Skis" up Hayward's Main Street. Teams have a variety of clever themes and most dress to match.
The two teams with the fastest times go head-to-head for the championship. The Nimrods finished their first heat in a blazing 44 seconds to face the Choppers, who finished their first heat in just 56 seconds.
The Nimrods and the Choppers also faced each other in the 2019 Giant Ski Championship.
In the final heat of the 2020 event, the Nimrods again finished in 44 seconds to take the championship, versus the Choppers' one minute and 27 seconds. In 2020 the Nimrods also won, but only by 8 seconds.
Bringing up the rear, the slowest team of the evening was Peoples Bank Midwest, finishing the one-block course in an agonizing six minutes, 39 seconds.
