'The Last Gladiator' will bring action, laughs to Quam Theatre

SHELL LAKE— This play will be like Rome has never been seen before!
The Shell Lake Arts Center's Erika Quam Memorial Theatre will host the upcoming production of "The Last Gladiator" on March 13-15 featuring 23 Shell Lake High School students under the direction of Laurie Bakkum. "The Last Gladiator" is full of clever plot twists, fast-paced dialogue, and lots of humor. While the emperor is away at war with almost all the senators and other men of the city, playful peasant thieves ransack the market place, the annoying senators' wives invent silly promotions to raise war-time funds, and the princess searches in vain for a husband.
If she cannot find a suitable match, her father has decreed she must marry the last gladiator standing in the upcoming games, which is the last thing the headstrong, intelligent feminist leader wants.
Performances will be on March 13 at 7 p.m., March 14 at 2 and 7 p.m., and on March 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the center's website, shelllakeartscenter.org/erika-quam-memorialtheatre.
Seating is limited.
More information
The Shell Lake Arts Center's Erika Quam Memorial Theatre is located at 605 First St. in Shell Lake. For more information: Shell Lake Arts Center, 715.468.2414 or info@shelllakeartscenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.