Tease:
Upper Right
Photo:
Gerber Buck
Deer season
Some really nice bucks taken in county, pages 1-2B
Far left:
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Hurricanes Co-op girls hockey season starts, page 1B
NORTHERN HIGHLIGHTS
Christmas card tradition goes back over 100 years, page 3A
On the Town
Picture of Dottie
Dottie Lund pens a book about her father’s unique childhood, page 4B
Upcoming Weather
Thursday: Partly Sunny
Friday: Sunny
Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 36. Thursday expect partly sunny skies with a high of 34 and wind gusts as high as 15 mph. Overnight low will be 20. Friday will be sunny with a high of 37 and mostly calm skies. Saturday will be sunny with a high hear 37 and Sunday will also be sunny, with a high of 35.
Weather Last Week
November 24 34 20 0.01
November 25 34 32 0.01
November 26 34 28 0.00
November 27 33 23 0.00
November 28 48 25 0.00
November 29 37 23 0.00
November 30 26 9 0.00
Vol 125 No 35
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.