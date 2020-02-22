State Assembly lawmakers used what's expected to be their final day of work in 2020 to approve a GOP-backed income tax cut.
The tax cut proposal, which passed the state Senate early Thursday morning, was approved by the Assembly on a vote of 65-34. Two Democrats, state Rep. Steve Doyle of Onalaska and Rep. Nick Milroy of South Range, joined all Assembly Republicans in voting in favor of the plan. The bill now moves to Gov. Tony Evers for his signature, but it faces an uncertain future with the governor. Evers has been critical of the proposal.
The plan would cost the state about $248 million annually and save Wisconsin income tax filers an average of $106 per year. In addition to increasing the standard income tax deduction for all types of filers, the proposal would use about $45 million annually to exempt some items from businesses' personal property taxes and pay down about $100 million in state debt.
"We put together a package of what we think a broad swath of Wisconsin wants," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, before Thursday's vote. "There is nothing in there that should be partisan."
Evers has argued the funds that would be directed to the tax cut should instead be used for education spending and a property tax cut.
