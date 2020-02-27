All the many years I was working too many hours as a newspaper editor in the Twin Cities, I dreamed of a lake home when retirement came. So when the days of no more 10-hour days drew close, Ann and I began to look for a place on water.
Quite by accident, while driving around northwest Wisconsin one spring day, we happened upon condominiums that sat between beautiful Red Cedar Lake and a golf course in the woods near Birchwood. Those woods are a camping and cabin development called Loch Lomond, and the condo-golf complex is called Tagalong.
That was in 2004, and from then until the summer of 2013, it was our vacation place— winter and summer—and the place where we planned to buy our dream home. But in that summer of '13, during a stay at one of the condos that was for sale, we learned in dramatic fashion of the troubles that beset this place where we not only spent vacations but where our son was married on the lake shore and had his reception in the lodge's banquet hall.
After checking in at the registration desk, we opened the door of our second-floor unit and heard noise on the deck that overlooks the lake. We were shocked to see a ladder being placed against the deck and a young workman climbing that ladder.
Down below, on the Tagalong grounds, were other workmen and several others, who turned out to be attorneys and homeowners. When the carpenter got onto our deck, he told us he and others were taking samples from the stucco siding and finding mold in every cut they made in all of the four buildings.
The Fairways at Tagalong Homeowners Association had sued the developers, contractors and subcontractors, claiming that poor workmanship had resulted in water intrusion that caused mold to grow behind the stucco. Needless to say, we didn't buy that condo, and shortly thereafter, I visited the Barron County Courthouse and read through the file of the lawsuit. The allegations in the lawsuit were ugly: improper installation of flashing, decks and windows allowed water to get behind the stucco. There was even a statement by an expert witness cautioning that people who stayed in the condos might get ill from the mold.
We ended up buying our lake place in Cumberland, where we have lived happily since the summer of 2014. But we never really got Tagalong out of our minds, and so a few weeks ago, we drove up Highway 48, into the Loch Lomond woods and onto the grounds of the place we thought we'd be spending our retirement years.
The development is as beautiful now as it was then—a central lodge housing the banquet room and an indoor pool, condo buildings and a clubhouse/restaurant on the edge of a golf course built by Frank Stout, the lumberman from Chicago who built the golf course and the Stout's Island retreat a short boat ride away in Red Cedar Lake.
But there was one difference between then and now. The
stucco had been replaced by new siding in a major rehabilitation paid for by the settlement of that lawsuit. Inside the lodge, we found Dirk Vanderbent, who was the Tagalong manager when we visited on that fateful 2013 day and is managing the place again, after leaving during the lawsuit to manage Heartwood Conference Center in Trego, and then returning to Tagalong, which he says is "better than ever."
"When I left in 2015 the lawsuit was ongoing and when I returned it had been settled," said Vanderbent, a Rice Lake real estate agent who runs his agency from Tagalong. He ended up at Tagalong after the real-estate crash. He started out tending bar and waiting tables at the restaurant and ended up as the lodge and events manager.
He said he didn't leave because of the lawsuit and the public perception of Tagalong as a troubled property. He said the offer to go to Heartwood was a good one, and when he began to look for another job, he was approached by the homeowners association at Tagalong. After the lawsuit was settled, the homeowners bought the conference center, which had been owned by Tagalong USA when Vanderbent was there before.
That company, which developed the place, was a defendant in the lawsuit and now owns only the golf course. So Vanderbent is back, but he's working for the homeowners rather than Tagalong USA, a company owned by two men, one from Mikana and one from Eau Claire.
"I returned in the summer of 2018 and I couldn't be happier to be back," Vanderbent said. He said the buildings have been rehabbed and are attracting vacationers, who rent them, and couples who can get married with the lake as a backdrop and have their dinner dance in the banquet room.
"They stripped the entire exterior; the decks were replaced. "The exterior of the buildings were stripped of stucco and replaced (with hardiplank). There were some areas where they pulled all the insulation and replaced it. In some areas, the sheathing had to be replaced."
He said word of the lawsuit and the construction hurt the event business, and he's working on building that up from about 30 weddings a year before the troubles to "less than five" last summer.
Lyn Passini, president of the homeowners association, agreed with Vanderbent that the place she and her husband have a vacation home is better than ever. And she acknowledges that Tagalong had an image problem after word spread about the lawsuit.
"As you know, the Homeowners Association has had some big challenges over the past several years," she said in an email from her home near Madison. "I'm happy to tell you, however, that I feel these have been addressed and resolved due to the tenacity and support of the members of the Association. We have turned the corner and are excited to own and enjoy Tagalong."
She mentioned the restoration of the condo buildings, the purchase of the conference center and a successful restaurant on the property, called Cheers, that was bought by Rande and Judy Purdy. She said fewer condos are full-time rentals and more folks like her own them as second homes or live there year-round.
But there are still condos that can be rented for vacations, as we did for years. Some are rented through tagalongrentals.com, and others through VRBO or Airbnb.com.
"Where else can you go to be with friends and family on a lovely chain of lakes, with a golf course and a welcoming bar and restaurant?" Passini asked.
Well, there are other lake and golf resorts, but I can assure you this condo community in the woods about 18 miles north of Rice Lake, is a pretty nice place to spend some vacation time or to have a wedding.
We love Cumberland and Beaver Dam Lake, but I have to admit that I've had some regrets we didn't buy one of those condos when the prices were driven down by word of the defects and the lawsuit. It would be a wonderful place for a restful vacation on land where lumber barons used to hang out and play golf a hundred years ago.
