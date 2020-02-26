Slipping across the snow like a crew of colorful penguins, youngsters in second and third grade in Phillips School District's after-school program are spending their Monday and Thursday afternoons learning the lifelong sport of cross-country skiing.
In late January, Phillips Elementary launched the Nordic Rocks program, which was initially developed in 2012 as a means to introduce young people to cross-country skiing. The creation of the program was led by avid skier John Hugus of Wausau, who worked with the Wausau School District and the Central Cross Country Ski Association to bring the program to schools.
With 70 pairs of skis purchased with the help of an Ann Marie grant, Phillips students can try out the sport at no cost. Since the skis come with bindings, no special boots are required for the kids to start sliding.
The kids are guided through the process by several ready and willing volunteers, with the assistance of local skiers Scott Pederson, Toni Popp, and Sue Weddle.
"This is a lifetime sport," said Courtney Janak, who serves as Phillips' afterschool program coordinator. "Most of these kids have never skied before. Skis are an investment, so if you don't have the funds for that, you aren't going to get into it at a young age. So that's the goal."
Kids get basic instruction on the skills needed to ski, and then put those skills to use in a variety of games.
"You're really trying to teach them something without them knowing you're doing it," laughed Popp. "Before they know it, they can do it."
Any child in second or third grade can sign up for the ski program if interested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.