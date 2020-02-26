Dream Alizay Kearns
February 11, 2020
Morgan and Nicholas Kearns of Radisson announce the birth of their daughter, Dream Alizay Kearns.
Dream was born at 5:49 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. She weighed 7.2 pounds and was 18 inches long.
Garrett Michael Louis Barthel Jr.
February 14, 2020
Anette L. Taylor and Garrett M. Barthel of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Garrett Michael Louis Barthel Jr.
Garrett was born at 1:33 p.m. Feb. 14, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Michael Barthel, Lisa Martinson-Porrman, Louis Taylor and Doreen Gokey.
Quinn Adele Bowe
February 17, 2020
Katie Chipman and Jamie Bowe of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Quinn Adele Bowe.
Quinn was born at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 17, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20.75 inches long.
She joins siblings Roman, Christopher, Ryker and Sadie. Grandparents are Chuck and Donita Bowe.
Grayson Lee Roberts
February 14, 2020
Alexis Roberts of Ojibwa announces the birth of her son, Grayson Lee Roberts.
Grayson was born at 1:12 a.m. Feb. 14, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 18 inches long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.