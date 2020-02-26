Dream Alizay Kearns

February 11, 2020

Morgan and Nicholas Kearns of Radisson announce the birth of their daughter, Dream Alizay Kearns.

Dream was born at 5:49 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. She weighed 7.2 pounds and was 18 inches long.

Garrett Michael Louis Barthel Jr.

February 14, 2020

Anette L. Taylor and Garrett M. Barthel of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Garrett Michael Louis Barthel Jr.

Garrett was born at 1:33 p.m. Feb. 14, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Michael Barthel, Lisa Martinson-Porrman, Louis Taylor and Doreen Gokey.

Quinn Adele Bowe

February 17, 2020

Katie Chipman and Jamie Bowe of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Quinn Adele Bowe.

Quinn was born at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 17, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20.75 inches long.

She joins siblings Roman, Christopher, Ryker and Sadie. Grandparents are Chuck and Donita Bowe.

Grayson Lee Roberts

February 14, 2020

Alexis Roberts of Ojibwa announces the birth of her son, Grayson Lee Roberts.

Grayson was born at 1:12 a.m. Feb. 14, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 18 inches long.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments