What a fun and exciting weekend we had. The weather was perfect for the skiers and spectators, and the crowded streets in downtown Hayward seemed to be full of laughter and enthusiasm watching the many skiers come through to the finish line. A very big thank you to all of the volunteers that helped enormously in making this event a huge success!
The annual Ash Wednesday service will be at 6:30 p.m. on February 26, hosted by First Lutheran Church. The annual community Maundy Thursday service also will be hosted by First Lutheran Church at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, with a soup and sandwich supper starting at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
As most of you are aware, the Stone Lake Market has been sold and the name of the store that will open in its place is called Farm Boyz Mercantile. It will be a specialty store featuring meats, cheeses, bakery items, in-season produce and beer, wine, and liquor. There will also be home decor and arts and crafts vendors. The new store in Stone Lake is scheduled to open in May for locals and tourists ... exciting news for Stone Lake!
Upcoming events to mark on your calendars ...
Everyone is welcome to the fifth annual Sledding Party sponsored by the Stone Lake Lions Club – Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your favorite sled! Everyone will meet on the top of the First Street hill at the Wesleyan Church. This is a great hill in Stone Lake to slide down! There will be hot dogs, hot chocolate, s'more makings, and a bonfire for your enjoyment. Stone Lake Wesleyan Church will be open to keep you warm, and Rachel Murphy will be doing her famous caricature drawings. (Tips will be very much appreciated for her drawings.) If you have any questions, please call Natasha at 715.520.3792.
Square Dance – Northwoods Hoe-Down – Friday, March 14, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Stone Lake Lions Hall. This is an old-time dance featuring the All Star String Band and Northwoods Strings students. The suggested donation would be $5 or $10 for a family.
Have a great week and remember Daylight Saving Time begins March 8.
Mary Nilssen can be reached at 715.865.4008 or upnorthnils2@ gmail.com.
