What a fun and exciting weekend we had. The weather was perfect for skiers and spectators of the Birkie, and the crowded streets in downtown Hayward seemed to be full of laughter and enthusiasm, watching the many skiers come through to the finish line. A very big thank you to all of the volunteers that helped enormously in making this event a huge success!
The annual Ash Wednesday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26, hosted by First Lutheran Church. The annual community Maundy Thursday service will also be hosted by First Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, with a soup and sandwich supper starting at 5:30. Everyone is welcome.
Here's some exciting news for Stone Lake. As most of you are aware, the Stone Lake Market has been sold and the name of the store that will open in its place is called Farm Boyz Merchantile. It will be a specialty store featuring meats, cheeses, bakery items, in-season produce and beer, wine and liquor. There will also be home de cor and arts and crafts vendors. The new store in Stone Lake is scheduled to open in May for locals and tourists.
Everyone is welcome to the fifth annual Sledding Party sponsored by the Stone Lake Lions Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Bring your favorite sled! Everyone will meet on the top of the First Street hill at the Wesleyan Church. This is a great hill in Stone Lake to slide down.
There will be hot dogs, hot chocolate, s'mores and a bonfire for your enjoyment. The Stone Lake Wesleyan Church will be open to keep you warm and Rachel Murphy will be doing her famous caricature drawings. (Tips will be very much appreciated for her drawings.) For more information, call Natasha at (715) 520-3792.
The Northwoods HoeDown Square Dance will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 14, at the Stone Lake Lions Hall. This is an old-time dance featuring the All Star String Band and NorthWoods Strings students. The suggested donation would be $5 per person or $10 for a family.
Have a great week and remember Daylight Savings Time begins March 8.
Mary Nilssen can be reached at (715) 865-4008 or upnorthnils2@gmail.com.
