STEM Saturday is March 14

Physics professor Matt Coel talks with students at a past STEM Saturday.

Boys and girls in Grades 5-8 are invited to UW-Eau Claire – Barron County on March 14 for STEM Saturday, where fascinating activities and hands-on experiences aim to interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. This amazing day will be led by UW faculty—Ph.D mega-minded scientists ready to have fun! The day will be filled with exciting activities exploring the awesome opportunities in STEM fields!

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Commons at UWEC-Barron County, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Programming runs from 10:00 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Registration fee is just $10 and includes lunch. For more information or to register, visit uwec.ly/barronce or call 715-836-3636.

