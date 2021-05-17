Youth and their parents interested in being part of the 2021 Barron County Junior State Fair Dairy Delegation should plan on attending an informational/entry meeting on May 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Barron County Government Center. Important guidelines and future planning will be addressed. There are many new rule changes this year.
Youth, ages 12-19 as of Jan. 1, who belong to any bonafide junior youth organization with a structured work program, are eligible to participate. Dairy farmers interested in working with youth in showing one or more of their animals, registered or upgraded, are encouraged.
The Wisconsin Junior State Fair is Aug. 3-8 in West Allis. Barron County has a longstanding tradition of outstanding dairy herdsmanship and showmanship — positive educational experiences that cannot be taught in a classroom. For more information, contact Steve Fronk, chairman of the Barron County Dairy Committee, at 715-721-0858 or email Steve at sfronk@nfo.org.
