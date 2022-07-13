wiscourt

Then-Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn speaks during a debate at the Wisconsin State Bar Center in Madison on March 15, 2019. A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday, July 8, that parents suing the Madison School District over its gender identity policies must disclose their names to opposing attorneys, but they don’t have to be revealed to the district or made public.

 John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP file

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday that parents suing the Madison School District over its gender identity policies must disclose their names to opposing attorneys, but they don’t have to be revealed to the district or be made public.

The 4-3 ruling comes after a Dane County Circuit Court judge in 2020 temporarily suspended portions of the district’s guidance on gender identity that a group of unnamed parents and a conservative law firm sued to overturn.

