...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland
Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin,
Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake
Vermilion area, the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation,
the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake
area.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Then-Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn speaks during a debate at the Wisconsin State Bar Center in Madison on March 15, 2019. A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday, July 8, that parents suing the Madison School District over its gender identity policies must disclose their names to opposing attorneys, but they don’t have to be revealed to the district or made public.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday that parents suing the Madison School District over its gender identity policies must disclose their names to opposing attorneys, but they don’t have to be revealed to the district or be made public.
The 4-3 ruling comes after a Dane County Circuit Court judge in 2020 temporarily suspended portions of the district’s guidance on gender identity that a group of unnamed parents and a conservative law firm sued to overturn.
