St. Joseph School at 128 W. Humbird St. in Rice Lake is compiling a list of children for the upcoming kindergarten class for fall 2020.
Kindergarten screening is set for Thursday, March 12, in the church hall at 111 W. Marshall St., Rice Lake. Parents or guardians interested in having their child participate is asked to call the school office at 715-234-7721 to make an appointment. Any child who is age 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2020 is eligible for kindergarten.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.