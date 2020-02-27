St. Joseph School at 128 W. Humbird St. in Rice Lake is compiling a list of children for the upcoming kindergarten class for fall 2020.

Kindergarten screening is set for Thursday, March 12, in the church hall at 111 W. Marshall St., Rice Lake. Parents or guardians interested in having their child participate is asked to call the school office at 715-234-7721 to make an appointment. Any child who is age 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2020 is eligible for kindergarten.

