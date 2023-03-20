With spring here — despite all wintry appearances to the contrary — Bay-Area sports fans will have ample opportunities to witness a number of standout athletes and teams making a mark in 2023.

Among the notables expected to lead the way are Ashland Oredocker state track qualifiers senior hurdler Grace Moravchik and junior distance runner Addy Bauer; Drummond junior high jumper Clayton Bjork and junior shot and discus thrower Nora Skoraczewski; the up-and-coming Washburn Castle Guards and perennially strong Ashland Oredockers girls soccer teams who will clash in the Heart O' North Conference; and the Drummond Lumberjacks softball team led by senior Emily Kinnunen, one of the finest pitchers in the state.

