Drummond sophomore Clayton Bjork is emerging as one of northern Wisconsin’s top high jumpers. Bjork is regularly clearing the 6-0 mark in competition, which would have been enough to make the podium at the 2021 WIAA D3 state meet. (Contributed photo)
Led by the power pitching of Emily Kinnunen (pitching), a potent offense, and stingy defense that allows one run per game on average, the Drummond Lumberjills have amassed a 16-3 record in 2022, including a 7-1 record in the Indianhead Conference. (Contributed photo by Julie Friermood)
Drummond sophomore Nora Skoraczewski, who took first place in the discus, broke her own Lumberjills school record. (Contributed photo)
Kelly Randolph
With spring here — despite all wintry appearances to the contrary — Bay-Area sports fans will have ample opportunities to witness a number of standout athletes and teams making a mark in 2023.
Among the notables expected to lead the way are Ashland Oredocker state track qualifiers senior hurdler Grace Moravchik and junior distance runner Addy Bauer; Drummond junior high jumper Clayton Bjork and junior shot and discus thrower Nora Skoraczewski; the up-and-coming Washburn Castle Guards and perennially strong Ashland Oredockers girls soccer teams who will clash in the Heart O' North Conference; and the Drummond Lumberjacks softball team led by senior Emily Kinnunen, one of the finest pitchers in the state.
