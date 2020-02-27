Spring concert to feature piano concerto

On Sunday, March 8, the Red Cedar Symphony will perform its Spring Concert at 4 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake.
The concert will feature a piano concerto played by Namji Kim, professor of piano at UW-Eau Claire.
She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in music from the Julliard School, and a Doctor of Musical Arts from the Manhattan School of Music. Dr. Kim has performed around the world, including in Europe, Russia, Korea and the United States.
Bethany's new Shigeru Kawai grand piano was handcrafted and is one of only 20 ever made. Its purchase was made possible by donations matched by a generous gift from the estate of Rev. George and Mae Muschinske, long-time and beloved members of Bethany.
