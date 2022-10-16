...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches in the higher elevations around Mellen and locations
southeast of Mellen in eastern Ashland County.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Two generations of Seegers and Ashland Oredocker alumni, daughter Isabelle (Class of 2019) and mother Janelle (Class of 1992), ran the WhistleStop half marathon together on Saturday. Eventually separating along the course by virtue of their differing running paces, Isabelle finished with a time of 1:54, while Janelle competed the 13.1 mile course in 2:18. This was Isabelle Seeger's first WhistleStop and first half-marathon. Janelle has run four WhistleStop half-marathons, the last in 2010. (Contributed photo)
Janelle Seeger finishing the 2010 WhistleStop half-marathon with daughters Isabelle, then age nine, on her right and six-year-old Elaina on her left. Both daughters are now in college. (Contributed photo)
Elaina Seeger cheers for her mother Janelle Seeger as Janelle crosses the finish line of the WhistleStop half-marathon. (Contributed photo)
The Seeger name may be a familiar one among followers of Ashland Oredocker sports, particularly for those interested in Ashland track and field where sisters Isabelle (Class of 2019) and Elaina (Class of 2022) excelled.
What is less well known perhaps are the distance running interests of the sisters' mother, Janelle Seeger, a 1992 Ashland High School graduate and currently a fourth grade teacher at Marengo Valley Elementary School. Janelle at one time regularly participated in half-marathon races but over the past decade had set such races aside while raising her daughters, now both in college. Ironically it was a challenge from Isabelle that got Janelle back into distance running, culminating with mother and daughter running the 2022 WhistleStop half-marathon together. According to Janelle, the journey started modestly during COVID, and grew from there.
