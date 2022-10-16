The Seeger name may be a familiar one among followers of Ashland Oredocker sports, particularly for those interested in Ashland track and field where sisters Isabelle (Class of 2019) and Elaina (Class of 2022) excelled.

What is less well known perhaps are the distance running interests of the sisters' mother, Janelle Seeger, a 1992 Ashland High School graduate and currently a fourth grade teacher at Marengo Valley Elementary School. Janelle at one time regularly participated in half-marathon races but over the past decade had set such races aside while raising her daughters, now both in college. Ironically it was a challenge from Isabelle that got Janelle back into distance running, culminating with mother and daughter running the 2022 WhistleStop half-marathon together. According to Janelle, the journey started modestly during COVID, and grew from there.

