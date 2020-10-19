Kaydence Poplin, Ruby Arnett and Arnica North of Hayward competed for the Kipsters Gymnastics Team from Deutsch’s Gymnastics in Rice Lake at the Fall Round-Up in Rice Lake Saturday, Oct. 3.
Competing in her first meet at Level 3 (all ages), Kaydence scored 32.65 points, including 8.9 in the vault, 8.4 in the bars, 8.05 in the beam and 7.3 in the floor exercise.
Also competing in her first meet at this level, Ruby scored 30.6 points, including 8.1 in the vault, 7.0 in the bars, 7.5 in the beam and 8.0 in the floor exercise.
Competing in Level 4 (ages 11 and up), Arnica scored a personal best 34.0 points all-around and qualified to move up. She scored team points with an 8.3 in the vault (personal best), and 9.0 in the bars (first place and a personal best), 8.55 in the beam and 8.15 in the floor exercise (both personal bests
