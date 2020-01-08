ON THE MATS

Spooner Rail 120 lb. wrestler Alex Daniels controls his Ashland opponent, eventually winning by a pin. The Oredockers topped the Rails 48-30 on Jan. 7.

SPOONER– The Spooner Rail wrestling team hosted the Ashland Oredockers in non-conference high school wrestling action on Jan. 7.

The match was close right down to the final match, as Spooner and Ashland were deadlocked 30-30. But and a forfeit in the 220 lb. weight class and a loss at 285 lbs. allowed Ashland to take a 48-30 victory.

The match began at 106 lbs., where freshman Hunter Christner lost by pin, making the score 0-6. Rail Roman Paffel got a forfeit at 113 lbs.,making the score 6-6.

Alex Daniels won by pin for the Rails at 120 lbs., giving Spooner a 12-6 lead. At 126 lbs., Rail sophomore Jimmy Melton was pinned, knotting the score at 12-12.

Isaac Hopke got a forfeit win for Spooner in the 132 lb. weight class, giving Spooner an 18-12 lead. At 138 lbs. sophomore Brody Jepson lost a heartbreaker in the final few seconds 8-7, making it 18-15.

Sophomore Ethan Melton was pinned at 145 lbs., giving Ashland a 21-18 advantage. At 152 lbs., sophomore Brandon Meister was decisioned 7-3, making the score 24-18.

Rail freshman Eli Zaloudek won by forfeit at 160 lbs., making it 24-24. Rail freshman Jacob Hedinger lost by pin at 170 lbs., giving Ashland a 30-24 lead.

Junior Carter Melton tied the score at 30-30 with a pin at 182 lbs.

Freshman 195-pounder Jacob Solveson lost by pin to giving Ashland a 36-30 lead. A forfeit at 220 lbs. made it 42-30, and junior Ian Perrine got caught for a pin at 285 lbs., making the final score 48-30 in favor of the Oredockers.

