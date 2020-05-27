SPOONER– It has been a strange year for the Spooner High School Class of 2020.
Wasn’t it just a few days ago they reported for classes in the hot August sun? Then they blinked and it was Homecoming.
Another blink, and it was time for basketball and wrestling, then the prom, spring sports, graduation … wait, those last few never happened.
The Spooner High School Class of 2020 will forever be the class that had their senior year cut short by COVID-19.
“It’s been tough,” admitted Grace Olson, the daughter of Deb and Dave Olson. She is the Class of 2020 salutatorian, with a grade point average of 4.28. “I feel very bad, especially for the kids in sports – Spooner was going to have an awesome softball team this year.”
Tiffany Romportl, the daughter of Bob and Cora Romportl, is the Class of 2020 valedictorian, with a GPA of 4.3.
“It feels unfair,” she said. “Now we just have to hope we have a freshman year next fall in college. If anything good came out of this, it brought us together – we realize what we had.
“I didn’t even clean out my locker. I thought we’d be coming back.”
Both girls were very active in school.
Tiffany played soccer, was in National Honor Society, on Student Council, Prom Planning, Select Choir, Drama Club, Expert Engineers, and was prom 1ueen and Homecoming princess.
Sadly, she was also in the cast of “Newsies,” the SHS musical that was able to get in only one performance before being shut down.
“That was a bummer,” she said. “So sad.”
Grace played volleyball, was in NHS, was president of the Student Council, Expert Engineers, Prom Planning, Pep Band, was in the musicals, ran track, and did tutoring.
They received a lot of support from their parents during school.
“I was self-driven,” said Grace. “They were very supportive and proud.”
Tiffany is carrying on a family tradition – her sister was valedictorian in 2011. “She pushed me, and my parents were very supportive also.”
Grace plans to attend Univesity of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the fall, assuming that the pandemic allows schools to open.
“I’ll major in accounting, with a minor in information systems. And I’ll be part of the Honors College System.”
She hopes for a career as a CPA.
Tiffany will attend UW-LaCrosse for biology and chemistry. “I’m thinking I’ll be going into lab research right now.”
COVID-19 has forced a feeling of “Cabin Fever” on many since March.
“The only positive has been we’ve been spending a lot of time with family, seeing them more than we might have otherwise,” said Tiffany.
Spooner High School, said Grace, the daughter of the school board president, is planning on holding “some kind of graduation ceremony on July 16, depending on restrictions. We could have a regular graduation, only parents, only graduates with no spectators, or virtual. They’ll decide once the time comes closer. Everybody is hoping for a regular cap-and-gown graduation.”
“That could be a little warm in July,” said Tiffany, laughing. “Well, at least I’d be tan by then.”
Their senior year has been bittersweet, with some wonderful experiences and memories, tempered by the sudden closing that never even gave them the chance to say goodbye.
“There has been no closure to this year,” said Tiffany. “It has taught me to appreciate every moment. You never know what moment might be your last. This all happened right after my birthday. I still had streamers decorating my locker.”
“We really want a regular graduation,” said Grace. “Even one with just parents. Yes, this has taught me to live in every moment.”
Grace left in January to take college classes but had plans to return for such activities as prom and spring sports.
“I’m still close to my class and would love to have taken part,” she said.
That opportunity is lost, but the girls hope that when school opens next fall they will get the chance to return for such events as football and basketball games, though they know it won’t be the same.
“I plan to come back, especially for basketball games … but I won’t be able to sit in the student section anymore,” said Tiffany. “I’ll probably cry when I see my friends.”
“I want to say thank you to my parents and the teaching staff,” said Grace. “My goal was to make an impact, and I hope I did that.”
They both did.
“I would definitely say that Spooner was the type of town I wanted to grow up in,” said Tiffany. “I’m very grateful.”
