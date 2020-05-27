SHELL LAKE– 2020 has been a year like no other, thanks to COVID-19.
Like all other schools, Shell Lake High School had the year prematurely come to a close. But Class of 2020 Valedictorian Megan Anderson and Salutatorian Joe Uchytil will forever have the distinction of leading their class in the historic year.
Joe, who graduated with a 3.98 grade point average, is the son of Pat Uchytil and Terry Weinert of Shell Lake.
“I’ll be heading to UW-LaCrosse with a major in business marketing, and I’ll be playing football too,” said Joe, a Laker football standout. “My career right now is unplanned. I want to take it step by step. I’m a people person. But I don’t have a specific career in mind right now.”
During his high school years, Joe was a member of National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, football, track, FFA, Student Council, Mathlete, president of the Student Council, class president, and was prom and Homecoming king.
Megan is the daughter of Boyd and Cheryl Anderson of Shell Lake, and she graduated with a 4.0 GPA.
She will attend UW-River Falls with a major in accounting and a minor in ag business. Like Joe, she is still undecided on what career she may pursue.
Megan also was busy in high school. She was in FFA, National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, Student Council, Mathletes, was class vice president, and played softball. She is a member of the Spooner trap shooting team and is very active in 4-H as a member of Cloverleaf. She hopes to show her cattle at the Minnesota and Wisconsin State Fairs.
Both students wanted to thank their parents for all their support during their years at Shell Lake.
“My parents just kind of let me go on my own, and they were very supportive,” said Joe. “They let me live high school for myself and make my own path.”
“My parents were always really supportive,” said Megan. “I always had high standards for myself, and they just let me go. And I’m very excited for college.”
Both honor students addressed COVID-19.
“For me, it was kind of a shock,” said Joe. “I’d set a goal to make a positive impact on the younger kids – but we didn’t get any closure.
“School was just over. But as we went on, I actually kind of enjoyed it. I missed a lot about school, but it brought family issues out – my dad passed away a year ago – and this gave us time to adjust, auction things off, to prepare for the future.
“I do miss my classmates, some I am very close with. Now, whenever I talk with my friends, five minutes turns into 30 minutes – we just keep going.”
“COVID-19 was just very random,” said Megan. “Your last day in school is some day in March. It was so abrupt. There was no closure. I was really looking forward to the last part of this year. It was supposed to be our slack-off time, the fun part of our senior year.”
Both students have jobs out of school. Joe works at Timberland Hills Apple Orchard.
But Megan got kind of a double-whammy from the pandemic.
“I had a job at a restaurant, the 5 O’clock Club,” she said. “So suddenly, I was not working. So I started working on my show cattle for 4-H, if we even have a fair this year. It is kind of depressing.
“But you can’t really be too sad about it. It forces you to move on. You can’t change anything, so you just take it day by day.”
The Class of 2020 is a special class for many reasons.
“I think our class is unique,” said Joe. “One small group is academic, but a lot are athletic – most of our athletes were senior boys. We had a very diverse mix.”
Graduation is still in planning, but both think there will be “something” in July, be it in person or not. They think it might be tough to pull off.
“People will already be leaving for school in June,” said Megan. “Others could care less at this point. Any graduation you would have would not be as meaningful.”
Both students have favorite teachers at Shell Lake, the people who ignited that special “something” that helped them achieve.
“For me,” said Joe, “it was Kelsie Seibal in science and Joe Johnson in social studies. They tried to relate to me and help me express myself. Mr. Johnson pushed me outside of school with things like weight lifting – it was a big part of what helped me accomplish goals.”
Megan also mentioned Joe Johnson, as well as Jennifer Bos in ag and math teacher Amy Skattebo.
“Being in quarantine kind of shows you who your real friends are,” said Megan. “We were really a small class. We had a little bit of everything. We haven’t really changed much since kindergarten.”
Their message to their class and the younger students who will follow them? It was impacted by the sudden end of their year as well.
“I would say diversify,” said Joe. “Try lots of clubs. Experiment. Try to be friends with everybody.”
“Get involved in high school,” added Megan. “Yes, try a lot of things. Don’t take it for granted. They’re not wrong about high school being the easiest part of your life. To those who say they can’t wait to get out, you’re graduating the same time as everybody else – enjoy it. I want to say thank you to my teachers, my friends, and this town. We were lucky to be in Shell Lake. It is an amazing town.”
“The School Spirit here is amazing,” concluded Joe. “The most important thing is not the activities, it’s the people you meet. Even being salutatorian doesn’t matter, it’s the role you have in school, the impact you make on others. I don’t know if I have any regrets about how it ended – I just tried the hardest I could to make what I had count.”
