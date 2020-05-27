MINONG– “Dream big.”
That is standard advice for graduates, and Northwood’s Valedictorian Haakon Gulbrandsen, Salutatorian Margaret Howard, and Honor Student Andrew Bybee are taking that to heart.
Haakon will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison for engineering.
“I really don’t know what I want to do specifically, but I’ve always been interested in math and science and specifically physics, and engineering is basically just applied physics,” he said.
One career direction he envisions is merging engineering with his love of astronomy by designing for NASA. He sees space as a frontier to explore where there is “so much that we can learn and things that we can use to make our lives better on earth here too.”
Andy also is heading to Madison, but he will be in the pre-medicine track with a major in biology. For a long time he, too, had planned on an engineering career, but a class in human anatomy and physiology that he took just to explore captured him, melding with his interests as a power weightlifter. He took up powerlifting as training for football but made it to state when he competed as a senior.
He is unsure where the schooling will take him, perhaps into something dealing with bones or with anesthesiology.
Margaret will attend UW-Eau Claire for music education with a double major or a minor in English, with a goal of being a high school band director or a college professor. With her interest in reading and writing, she feels the additional English background would help her improve her lessons and be a more productive teacher.
“I’m just trying to combine what I’m passionate about with being with other people and helping students,” Margaret said.
The three hope the universities will be open so they can absorb the college experience and not have it preempted by coronavirus, as their senior year was.
Stress has been high with classes at home over the past couple of months, with less support in the college classes they are taking through the school, and Haakon and Margaret organizing a parade for the graduates and a virtual graduation.
“It’s been unfortunate to say the least,” Margaret said about the school closure, “but I know it’s necessary to take these measures and to be safe, but it is very sad and disappointing not to be able to experience our last moments in Northwood together.”
“It’s been OK for me,” Andy said. “I got to spend more time with my family. I’d say that despite the uncertainties of the whole situation, I think it’s definitely brought a lot of families closer.”
Margaret added: “I just want to say that in addition to this Corona thing, this has just been a very challenging year for our class, like our class advisor [Paul Vaara] passed away earlier this year.
“Seeing how our class has been able to stay together – we got extremely close together. Like we were already a very tight-knit group, but now I just feel like we’re all – even though some of us may not be super fond of each other, I do feel like we’re all like a family.”
“The coronavirus stuff just makes you understand that you don’t know what’s gonna come next,” Haakon said. “So you have to make sure that you’re taking advantage of every opportunity that you have, just making sure that you are taking time to appreciate the people and the relationships that you have.”
All three have been active in numerous extra-currculars and sports.
It was fun because in a small school, students can take part in many activities and interact with different people, Haakon said.
Excelling academically has come fairly easy to the three.
“I just do my best and I don’t like doing anything less than my best,” Haakon said.
For Andy, his competitive drive plus the charter school’s heightening of his work ethic in seventh and eighth grade built on that ease.
The competitive spirit compelled Margaret, too, especially since she liked to try to best her twin sister. She did find that she had to spend more time on her studies as she took harder classes.
They said the Class of 2020 as a whole takes their academic achievements seriously, and the grade point average of the top 10 or so are all very close.
Andy said the whole class is driven and works hard on whatever they do, whether it be academics, sports, the Fab Lab, or something else. Though Haakon has maintained the top grade point average, those in second through fourth place shuffled around over the years, in part depending on the weighting of their classes.
Classmates Lucas Meyer and Amanda Babcock’s GPAs are just behind the top three.
“Lucas and Amanda both work really hard,” Haakon said.
Andy passes on to upcoming fellow classmates advice that he himself has heard repeatedly: Apply yourself right away. Push yourself academically.
“That will get you farther than your athletics or anything else in life,” he said.
Margaret agrees. She has seen students struggle when they did not develop good study and homework habits early.
Getting a high GPA is not the focus, she said. “It’s make sure you’re learning, actually learning, and not having a superficial understanding of the content.”
“Don’t let upperclassmen or anything intimidate you when it comes to harder classes,” Haakon said, “because you might find enjoyment in it, and who knows, you might find it easier than they did.”
“And more often than not they are the most fun classes,” Margaret said. She loves learning difficult information, and she has found that students seem to bond more in tougher classes. They all actually want to learn.
“And then you’re all able to work together and learn together,” she said. “And it’s a very fun, very welcoming environment for learning and education.”
Try different things, too, Haakon said.
“And then in the things that you are passionate about, really, try your best and give everything you have,” he said, and following what you really like will set you up for figuring out what you want to do later in life.
Andy agrees with the philosophy of a powerlifter he follows, Russel Orhii, whose motto is “Get Better Today.”
“You take every day as an opportunity to get better,” Andy said. Don’t take a day for granted. And don’t worry about what others are doing: “Just apply yourself and try to be a better you than you were yesterday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.