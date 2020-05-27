BIRCHWOOD– Valedictorian Logan Saldana and Salutatorian Adam Robotka are ready to head out into the world.
Logan has the next decade planned. He originally wanted to go immediately into the Air Force, but his plans shifted to him majoring in computer engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison while in the Air Force ROTC, with his schooling paid for. After four years and a degree earned, he will go on active duty for six years.
“I feel a need for service, and I just felt the military would be the best for me and Air Force specifically because of my academic ability,” he said.
From there he hopes to work for NASA or SpaceX to send people to Mars, and he might return to college for aerospace engineering. Reading the book “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” by Neil deGrasse Tyson expanded his interest in space exploration.
Logan also has considered becoming a lawyer.
Despite the career plans and a desire to experience a larger city, Logan is a bit torn about leaving town.
“I have a little brother, he’s 2 years old. So I don’t know if I can leave him yet, so after everything I might have to come back here cuz he’s gotta grow up still.”
For a time Adam figured he would be a teacher, but a stint as a teacher’s aid steered him away from it when he realized that though he loves math, he didn’t want to teach it.
Instead he decided to study criminal justice and follow one of his long-time desires: to be a cop, to “be the good guy.”
“I’ve always wanted to do something for my community,” he said. “I just did a few ride-alongs, and it really just opened up my eyes. I could really see myself doing what they were doing.”
He plans to begin as a policeman and perhaps work into border patrol or Secret Service.
“I probably won’t live in a big city,” Adam said. “I’d like to be a cop in a bigger city, but I’d like to just live in the woods. Nice 40 acres.”
He is still holding out that someday he can pursue another dream, being a race car driver. He has talked with Aaron Telitz, a racer from Birchwood, about getting started, and less than a month ago he followed Telitz’s advice and bought a go kart.
Adam and Logan spent their entire school years at Birchwood, with Adam charting one less year because he skipped sixth grade.
“For the most part, everybody gets along,” Logan said. “It’s pretty close-knit in the high school.”
Both were active in sports and extra-curriculars, with Adam being the youth representative on the Washburn County Board of Supervisors and the Educational Foundation of Birchwood. Both recall how their work ethic was strengthened in football and basketball where, if a team member did not do their best, the coaches had the whole team run. They learned to give their best effort the first time.
“Another thing that sports taught us was it’s team over everything and you’re only as good as your weakest link,” Logan said. “So, you got to push each other.”
Their work in extra-curriculars and volunteering in the community taught them about community service and how, especially in a small community, much would not get done without volunteers.
“Giving back is a great feeling,” Logan said.
He and Adam believe their education at Birchwood has prepared them well for their future, and both will head into higher education with college credits earned at Birchwood, Logan with 21 for seven classes and Adam with 18 for six classes.
It was Logan’s extra college class that pushed him into the valedictorian role since his and Adam’s GPAs were otherwise nearly tied. Adam is the third salutatorian in his family.
The teachers base the educating on a college structure but for high school, and they expect hard work from the students, Adam said.
Logan said the high school teachers try to get rid of distractions so real learning can happen, and they put in a lot of time into activities such as homecoming.
COVID-19 put a kabash on some of their traditional senior moments.
“There’s nothing you can do so there’s no reason being mad because nothing’s going to change,” Logan said. “I mean, it’s the best for the safety of everybody, for us to not to be in school.”
Adam said senioritis kicked in last September and he did not care as much about school. He wanted to move on in life, and he took six college classes off-campus.
“Then once this thing happened, I was sort of like I took a step back,” he said. “I was like, OK, maybe I shouldn’t have done that because then I sort of missed out on everything and missed out on my prom and golf season. But like he said, there’s really nothing you can do about it because it happened, and there’s not a way you can fix it.”
Adam and Logan credit their parents with pushing them – pressuring them in a good way – to excel at school.
“At the time I was like, ‘Oh my god, can you guys stop, I just want to be a high schooler,’” Adam said.
But looking back, he and Logan are grateful to their parents.
“I don’t want to have all this pressure on me to be the best or have the best grades, get all A’s,” Logan said, “but looking back, it’s the right thing. It was the right thing to do.”
