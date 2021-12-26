Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&