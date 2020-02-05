SPOONER– Fans of the Superior International Junior Hockey League journeyed to Spooner this week for the 2020 SIJHL Showcase tournament at the Spooner Civic Center.
Heating up the Spooner Civic Center Ice, six games will be played over the span of the 2-day tournament.
The first round took place Tuesday, Feb. 4, and will continue today, Wednesday, Feb. 5.
In the first round of games on Tuesday, the Thunder Bay North Stars, the defending Bill Salonen Cup champions, defeated the Fort Frances Lakers 6-2.
The Thief River Falls Norskies defeated the Dryden Ice Dogs 7-4.
And in the final game on Tuesday night, the hometown Wisconsin Lumberjacks were defeated 5-2 by the Red Lake Miners.
The schedule on Feb. 5 begins at 1:15 p.m. as Thief River Falls faces Thunder Bay.
At 4:15 p.m., it will be Fort Frances playing Red Lake.
Closing out the schedule at 7:15 p.m., the Wisconsin Lumberjacks will face Dryden.
Lumberjacks fans can also see the team in action at the Spooner Civic Center on Sunday, Feb. 9, when they host Thunder Bay in league play at 6 p.m.
