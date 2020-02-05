SPOONER– For many years the Spooner Rails and Rice Lake Warriors have enjoyed a great rivalry in high school athletics, with the Warriors on many occasions getting the best of their smaller neighbors to the north.
It looked as if Rice Lake would once again top Spooner when the two teams met for a non-conference boys’s basketball game in Spooner on Feb. 4, with the Warriors jumping to a 37-25 halftime lead.
But determination, hot shooting and a great defensive effort in the second half helped the Rails overcome the Warriors, outscoring them 42-20 in the second half to post a 67-57 win.
Spooner 67, Rice Lake 57
Coach Tom Clark and his Rails were able to adjust and settle down in the second half to begin chipping away at the Warrior lead.
Little by little, Spooner began to creep up to within striking distance of Rice Lake, bringing the fans to their feet when they finally tied and then overtook the Warriors.
Spooner was led in scoring by senior Devyn Pfaff, who had a great game as he poured in 25 points.
The rest of the team also stepped up nicely, offering a great combination of scoring and defense.
Brandon Nelson scored 12 points for the team. Garrett Swan added 11. Bridger Klein scored 8.
On Saturday, Feb. 8, the Rail boys will be on the road and back into Heart O’ North Conference play when they visit Chetek-Weyerhaeuser for a 6 p.m. game.
