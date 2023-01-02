SPOONER – Youth are invited to join Spooner Youth XC Ski Club for fun and games.

All abilities, from pre-kindergarten students to 17-year-olds, are invited. The club will meet Fridays from Jan. 6 through March 3 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Spooner City Park.

