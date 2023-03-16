TREGO – The Yellow River Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold their 42nd-annual fundraiser banquet on Thursday, April 13. The banquet will be held at Heartwood Conference Center and Resort. Refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m., with a prime rib dinner at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be limited to the first 160. Tickets will include the prime rib meal, DU membership and refreshments at the banquet.

