Karen Rogers

Karen Rogers, Madison, finished her 57th run at Goats for Grammas in Cable Saturday as part of her goal to run races in all 72 Wisconsin counties.

 Contributed

CABLE – A Madison woman completed her 57th running race on a quest to complete a race in all 72 Wisconsin counties on Saturday, April 30.

Karen Rogers finished the Goats for Grammas run in Cable on a rainy Saturday morning, and is ready for more.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments