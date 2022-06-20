Queen bee
Photo by Emily Stone

SPOONER - June is designated National Pollinator Month to bring attention to what we can do to support habitat for pollinators. There are several programs throughout the month showing how we can help pollinators in our backyards.

The North Country Master Gardener Volunteers invite you to join them on Thursday, June 23, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m., to tour the Monarch and Pollinator Sanctuary Garden at the Spooner Agricultural Research Station’s Teaching and Display Gardens. Volunteers will be on-hand to give guided tours, answer gardening questions and showcase the dozens of different pollinator species established in the gardens.

