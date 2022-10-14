Maybe the lucky ticket? Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited held its annual banquet at Shell Lake Arts Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, offering sportsmen a great meal and the chance to win many great prizes. Here, Jim Campbell (right) sells tickets on a gun raffle. Campbell is a founding member of the chapter, and has been involved for 31 years.
Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited could not be a success without the dedicated sponsors who support it. At the dinner, sponsors were honored, including White Birch Printing, which was given a plaque for 31 years of sponsorship. Representing White Birch were John Schullo and Paula Campbell.
One of the top thrills for anybody attending a Whitetails Unlimited dinner is winning one of the many guns. Alex Daniels, Spooner, took home this nice Savage rifle. Other great prizes include high-quality wildlife artwork, bow hunting equipment, sports memorabilia, a wide variety of outdoor gear and much more.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
