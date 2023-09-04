WTU

The Northwest Wisconsin Chapter os Whitetails Unlimited will host their annual Membership Banquet on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Shell Lake Arts Center. Tickets are now available.

 File

SPOONER — The Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited (WTU) will hold their annual Membership Banquet on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Shell Lake Arts Center.

Games, raffles and social hour begin at 5:30 p.m., with the buffet dinner set for 7 p.m. All attendees will receive a WTU knife and entry into drawings for major door prizes.The event will include a dinner, auctions and prizes, with a wide array of products such as numerous firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectables only available at WTU events.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments