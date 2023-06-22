...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR OZONE CONTINUES FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night.
This advisory affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to
reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,
while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Taking an early morning stroll along the shore of a small pond, an alert whitetail doe leads her brand-new spotted twin fawns through the cool water to cover after getting a quick drink.
Sometimes Mother Nature offers up an image that is priceless, as was the case when this young doe wandered into the shallow water for a snack of fresh grass, resulting in a beautiful mirror image on the glassy surface of the early morning water.
Below: It has been a dry and sometimes hot spring. Across the region, the lack of rain is turning lawns brown and stunting farm crops. Even nature is feeling a bit parched, as this doe wanders into a lily pad-covered pond for a drink and some fresh vegetation.
Washburn County is home to several albino deer, with pink eyes, pink noses and hooves. This little lady was spotted at the area cranberry marsh. Moving like ghosts through the dark woods, the delicate-looking animals are an incredible sight.
Taking an early morning stroll along the shore of a small pond, an alert whitetail doe leads her brand-new spotted twin fawns through the cool water to cover after getting a quick drink.
Bill Thornley
Sometimes Mother Nature offers up an image that is priceless, as was the case when this young doe wandered into the shallow water for a snack of fresh grass, resulting in a beautiful mirror image on the glassy surface of the early morning water.
Bill Thornley
Below: It has been a dry and sometimes hot spring. Across the region, the lack of rain is turning lawns brown and stunting farm crops. Even nature is feeling a bit parched, as this doe wanders into a lily pad-covered pond for a drink and some fresh vegetation.
Bill Thornley
Washburn County is home to several albino deer, with pink eyes, pink noses and hooves. This little lady was spotted at the area cranberry marsh. Moving like ghosts through the dark woods, the delicate-looking animals are an incredible sight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.