Clam Lake bull elk

A bull elk is pictured in the national forest near Clam Lake.

 File photo by Terrell Boettcher

MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking volunteers to host cameras in the Flambeau River State Forest and Clam Lake to effectively monitor the reintroduced elk herds in Wisconsin.

A large number of volunteer cameras are still needed to monitor the elk. Volunteer-managed cameras in the elk reintroduction areas have helped DNR research scientists and biologists monitor important herd metrics, including estimated population size, cow and bull ratios and bull age structure. The monitoring is part of the DNR’s Snapshot Wisconsin program, a volunteer-based project for wildlife monitoring.

