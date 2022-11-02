Winners

The contest winners, L-R: Hunter Pickard — Clear Lake; Alyssa Anderson — Clear Lake; Kendra Jackson — Webster; Violet Wood — Clear Lake; Morgan Tollander — Siren; Sean Zwisler — Spooner; Ann Schultz — Siren; Kaycee Marsh — Webster.

GRANTSBURG — The Tri-County Land Judging Contest was held on Wednesday, Oct. 19. This annual event rotates between Burnett, Polk and Washburn counties. This year’s contest (in its 47th year), hosted by Burnett County, was held at Lucky Oats Farm near Grantsburg.

The event was attended by 82 high school students from seven schools. Spooner and Shell Lake represented Washburn County. The students compete as teams and as individuals. Each school is allowed two teams of four contestants each. The participants examine the soil and surrounding land and define soil texture, structure, drainage and production capabilities and land uses of several different soils.

