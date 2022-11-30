SPOONER – The 10th-annual Tozer Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk took place on a mild Thanksgiving morning Thursday, Nov. 24, as dozens of competitors gathered for the annual event that benefits the Washburn County Food Pantry.

They came dressed as serious competitors; they came dressed as turkeys. They brought dogs to run with them, and they brought small children in strollers. They were elderly, middle-aged, young and darned young. And from the looks of it, they all had a great time and helped a great cause.

