...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Top finishers at the 10th-annual Tozer Turkey Trot got together after the race. The top male was Alex Pippin of Spooner. Top young racer was Liam Russell, a resident of Spooner and a Shell Lake student. Delaney Dretzka from Delafield was the top female. The Tozer Turkey Trot annually benefits the Washburn County Food Pantry.
It was 10 years ago that the Foss family came up with an idea to benefit the Washburn County Food Pantry, a 5K fun run known as the Thanksgiving morning Tozer Turkey Trot. On Nov. 24, members of the family got together for a group photo.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Coming in fast as he approaches the finish line, Alex Pippin of Spooner was the top male and top overall runner at the 2022 Tozer Turkey Trot.
SPOONER – The 10th-annual Tozer Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk took place on a mild Thanksgiving morning Thursday, Nov. 24, as dozens of competitors gathered for the annual event that benefits the Washburn County Food Pantry.
They came dressed as serious competitors; they came dressed as turkeys. They brought dogs to run with them, and they brought small children in strollers. They were elderly, middle-aged, young and darned young. And from the looks of it, they all had a great time and helped a great cause.
