...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West-southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
this morning, veering northwest this afternoon. Waves 2 to 5 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to
Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
HAYWARD — Everyone is invited to share their thoughts on promoting and stewarding the Namekagon River on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Spend time over food and drink with National Park Supt. Craig Hansen and Wild Rivers Conservancy’s Executive Director Deb Ryun.
The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway is the nation's first wild and scenic river national park. Including the St. Croix and Namekagon in the original Wild and Scenic Rivers Act took the efforts of visionary national leaders like Gaylord Nelson and Walter Mondale, corporations like Northern States Power (Xcel Energy) and communities and people along the rivers. It was a big idea. While the Namekagon is protected by Congress, staying wild and scenic takes work, and we all play a part.
