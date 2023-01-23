River

The Namekagon River

HAYWARD — Everyone is invited to share their thoughts on promoting and stewarding the Namekagon River on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Spend time over food and drink with National Park Supt. Craig Hansen and Wild Rivers Conservancy’s Executive Director Deb Ryun.  

The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway is the nation's first wild and scenic river national park. Including the St. Croix and Namekagon in the original Wild and Scenic Rivers Act took the efforts of visionary national leaders like Gaylord Nelson and Walter Mondale, corporations like Northern States Power (Xcel Energy) and communities and people along the rivers. It was a big idea. While the Namekagon is protected by Congress, staying wild and scenic takes work, and we all play a part. 

