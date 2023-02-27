...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of two
tenths to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 4
A red fox patrols the perimeter of a gathering of late season ice fishermen.
The classic movie “Grumpy Old Men” depicted ice fishermen as, well, grumpy and old. If you venture out onto the last ice of the season, you’ll find the opposite is true. With the long winter drifting into the past and the season of rebirth coming on, you’ll find friendly camaraderie with both young and old anglers alike, but keep in mind that the window of opportunity closes fast.
Although some might find it hard to believe, like an editor I do some work for in Alabama, anglers in the northern tier of states fish through the ice into early spring some years. In fact, for many, it’s their favorite season, as they watch winter grudgingly retreat from spring’s relentless advances.
