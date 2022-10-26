SARONA – The local United Methodist churches had a fun day with youth at Hunt Hill on Saturday, Oct. 8. There were 10 youth who attended the event; four clergy — pastors Paolo Vasquez, Samuel Subramanian, Hakki and Jean Waldron; two adults from Pastor Hakki’s church; and not only Carrie Romsos, who is on the team, but her husband, Dale.
There were three UTVs and one ATV. It took a little longer than planned to arrive at Hunt Hill, as they stopped for a snack break, potty break at Sarona United Methodist Church and exchange of drivers break. The colors were spectacular. When they arrived at Hunt Hill, they were greeted by Hakki, Romsos and the two adults who drove to Hunt Hill in their cars. Sage Dunham, who lives at Hunt Hill and is the director, gave a brief talk about Hunt Hill after everyone ate lunch. Following lunch, there was a Scavenger Hunt that Dunham put together and facilitated. Some of the adults took a walk through a couple of the shorter trails. After the Scavenger Hunt, Dunham took the youth down to the lake and they all went canoeing for almost two hours. Again, those who didn’t go canoeing were free to walk around, visit and soak in the beauty. Before leaving Hunt Hill, they had worship in the outdoor amphitheater. Vasquez led them in three songs with music he played on his guitar.
