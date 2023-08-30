Trent Kling of Colorado Springs, Colo., was one of the participants running in the Mini Ragnar Relay in Stone Lake Sunday, Aug. 27. This is the second-annual Ragnar held by the Whistle Punk. Co-owners Ashley Beatty and Ian Finch are Ragnar Relay Series ambassadors (a Ragnar involves a series of long-distance runs in which teams of 6 to 12 participants run approximately 200 miles over two days and one night). Stone Lake’s Ragnar consisted of four 1.86-mile legs through the Stone Lake Wetland Park and downtown, in which runners and walkers could participate individually or in teams of two, three or four. Kling was doing his second run in two days, having participated in the Cumberland Rutabaga Festival’s 5K Saturday. He does produce runs throughout the United States (which are runs involving vegetables and fruits, such as the Cranberry Festival and the one in Cumberland).
Regan Kohler
Sisters Jennifer Sobotta and Jessica Galde handed off the slap bracelet after Sobotta completed her leg of the Ragnar.
Regan Kohler
Jennifer Sobotta of Hayward checks herself off after finishing the first leg of the Ragnar.
Regan Kohler
This is the van that took Ragnar runners Ashley Beatty and Ian Finch and their team from St. Paul to Duluth in their most recent Ragnar.
Regan Kohler
A runner in the Mini Ragnar Relay finishes up her final leg Saturday morning.
