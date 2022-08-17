DANBURY– The St. Croix Ojibwe celebrated the coming of the wild rice harvest season at their annual Wild Rice Pow Wow at St. Croix Casino Danbury over the past weekend, Aug. 12-14.

This was the 48th year that the St. Croix have hosted the pow wow, a traditional celebration featuring drums, dancers and singers dressed in colorful, historic regalia of the Ojibwa culture.

