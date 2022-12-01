Opening day

Opening day on the deer stand is something most deer hunters wait all year for. In 2022, it was cold and snowy, but toward the end of the day the sun even came out. Things were quiet, but any day spent outdoors is a wonderful day.

 Bill Thornley

Another deer hunting season has been completed. Following a snowy, windy and chilly opener, things got pretty mild in my neck of the woods as the week went on. By the end of the season, the little bit of snow that started out on the ground had vanished.

It seemed pretty quiet once again for the nine-day hunt. Statewide, the Department of Natural Resources tells us that hunters registered 103,623 whitetailed deer over the opening weekend. As always, these are preliminary numbers, but it indicates a 15% increase from last season.

