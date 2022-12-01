...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft possible.
* WHERE...Taconite Harbor to Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay
Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth
MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
Opening day on the deer stand is something most deer hunters wait all year for. In 2022, it was cold and snowy, but toward the end of the day the sun even came out. Things were quiet, but any day spent outdoors is a wonderful day.
Another deer hunting season has been completed. Following a snowy, windy and chilly opener, things got pretty mild in my neck of the woods as the week went on. By the end of the season, the little bit of snow that started out on the ground had vanished.
It seemed pretty quiet once again for the nine-day hunt. Statewide, the Department of Natural Resources tells us that hunters registered 103,623 whitetailed deer over the opening weekend. As always, these are preliminary numbers, but it indicates a 15% increase from last season.
