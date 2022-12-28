Geese

Goose hunting in the Southern Goose Zone is open until Jan. 3, 2023.

 James Brey

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that the goose season is again open in the Southern Goose Zone. This opportunity will remain open until Jan. 3, 2023.

Additionally, this portion of the Canada goose season in the southern zone has an increased daily bag limit of five Canada geese, which began in 2021.

