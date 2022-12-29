Snowmobile

SPOONER - The Washburn County Forestry Department reports that as of Dec. 28, snowmobile clubs and county staff continue to work clearing the trails after the recent storm event.

While it will likely be several weeks before they get all of the winter use trails cleared and ready, the department is planning to officially open several trail segments for Saturday morning, Dec. 31

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments