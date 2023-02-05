Vibrant shoreline with frozen lake with tracks

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports five snowmobile fatalities so far in January and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride.

The loss of these five lives is nothing short of tragic, and the DNR’s condolences go out to the families.

