One of the memories Emerson Kubista has is watching the raptors maneuvering and using the cliffs at Wolf Ridge as they migrate south for the winter in October. The birds of prey will not fly over Lake Superior and they migrate along the cliffs.
The food at Wolf Ridge is surprisingly good; it is prepared from scratch by an actual chef. The students had to walk to a separate chow hall and eat with five other schools. Shell Lake had 52 students and 18 chaperones who sat down together to eat their meals. Shown (L-R): Quinn Schenkenberg, Brooklyn Robotti, Emerson Kubista, Andrianna Carmona, Shauna Swan and Lilly Anderson.
Liam Russell challenges himself on the rope course. The course is challenge by choice, and the students set their own goals. The course is 40 feet in the air and the fear of heights is the biggest obstacle they have to overcome. Shell Lake has been going up to the North Shore for the past 25 years to attend the five-day nature and science program at Wolf Ridge Environmental Center. They left on Monday, Oct. 17, and came back on Friday, October 21.
The Shell Lake seventh graders learned about the French voyageurs by role playing actual men who traded with the Ojibwa Indians in the 18th and 19th centuries. Many of the rivers and towns were given French names. The students paddled across Wolf Lake and set up a day camp on the shore, where they cooked and ate a light lunch.
Larry Samson
Larry Samson
Larry Samson
The 2-mile hike up Marshall Mountain was worth the difficult trek, as the students enjoy unobstructed views of Lake Superior. From this height, they can see Wisconsin and the Madeline Islands.
Larry Samson
