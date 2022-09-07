Sailing Club

The Shell Lake Sailing Club hosted its Town & Country Days Regatta on a sunny Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3.

 Contributed

SHELL LAKE – The Shell Lake Sailing Club held its annual Town & Country Days Regatta on Shell Lake Saturday, Sept. 3.

Commodore Pete Moen said the race went “fantastic,” with 20 boats and sailors.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments