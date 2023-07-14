Rock bass

 Dave Zeug

I’ve always thought it’s a slippery slope to name animals that don’t live in your house or your barn, but if I were going to name a fish, rock bass would be Rodney Dangerfield. The stand-up comedian passed away in 2004, but his catchphrase, “I don’t get no respect,” is still remembered.

Like Dangerfield, rock bass don’t get any respect, either. Why? In Wisconsin, there’s no closed season or bag limit on them. Catch as many as you want any time you want. You can’t get much less respect than that.

  

