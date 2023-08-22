Fish

MADISON - Whether they are too big, too small or you’ve already reached your bag limit for the species you just caught, sometimes you just can’t keep the fish you catch.

Practice responsible catch and release to improve the fish's chance of survival and ensure future anglers have the opportunity to experience the thrill of catching a quality Wisconsin fish. Best practices include:

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments