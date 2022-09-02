The group of runners participating in the Stone Lake Mini Ragnar Sunday, Aug. 28, posed for a photo before the race began. The Whistle Punk hosted this free relay race, in which teams of two ran two legs consisting of 1.9 miles, handing off the “baton” (a slap bracelet) to their teammate in between legs, and checked off their lap with markers on the window.
Andrea Joy runs along the Mini Ragnar route to the turnaround. The relay took runners from the Whistle Punk in downtown Stone Lake through the Wetland Park and on back roads before returning on Highway 70 to the coffee shop.
Whistle Punk owners and runners Ashley Beatty and Ian Finch get the group pumped up before the Mini Ragnar. Beatty and Finch have run full Ragnar races in Minnesota, which takes a team of 12 to run 200 miles.
Contributed
Regan Kohler
This couple ran together, doing all four legs for a total of about 8 miles.
Regan Kohler
