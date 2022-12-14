Bird count

Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona will take part in the 123rd National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count.

 Hongkun Wang

SARONA – Join Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona to participate in National Audubon Society’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count.

The Christmas Bird Count is the longest-running citizen science program in the world and involves volunteers traveling assigned routes to count birds. Meet at Hunt Hill to check in and determine which routes to take for the count. The Christmas Bird Count is open to all levels of birding experience and ability.

